Crescent Elementary School partially without power affecting AC, cafeteria

Thursday, August 28 2025
PLAQUEMINE — Crescent Elementary School experienced a partial power outage Thursday morning. 

The outage affected the school's air conditioning and cafeteria. 

"We have contacted Entergy and are awaiting a time of repair," Iberville Parish School District officials said on Facebook. 

