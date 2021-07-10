Creative road signs warn Maine motorists in funny ways

77°
AUGUSTA, Maine - Motorists traveling around Maine this holiday weekend will see residents' creativity on display.
Message boards warn motorists that, "A Cold Suppah Is Bettah Thana Hot Ticket." Another one says, "Spend Money on Lobstahs - Not Speeding Tickets." Yet another says, "Put Down UR Cell - Or You May End Up In One."
They're part of contest run by the Maine Department of Transportation.
People were asked to come up with clever messages, and six winners were selected out of nearly 2,000 entries. They'll be displayed for the next few weeks.
