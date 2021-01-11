38°
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Glitz has won out over guns at the North American box office this weekend as the gilded romance "Crazy Rich Asians" took No. 1 over Mark Wahlberg's action-packed "Mile 22."
Studios on Sunday say that "Crazy Rich Asians" took in an estimated $25.2 million from 3,384 locations over the weekend. The film starring Constance Wu has banked $34 million since opening Wednesday, far surpassing early industry expectations.
It's a surefire win for the film distributed by Warner Bros., which cost $30 million to produce.
"Crazy Rich Asians" outshone Warner Bros.' shark movie "The Meg," which fell to second place with $21.2 million in its second weekend.
Wahlberg's R-rated "Mile 22" opened with an estimated $13.6 million. It had a $35 million production budget.
