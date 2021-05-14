70°
Crawfish Tracker: These prices are going nowhere
BATON ROUGE - After weeks of crawfish prices slipping lower and lower, it seems as if things have stabilized in the capital area for the time being.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish saw a slight increase, up to $3.77 per pound. The price for live crawdads was down to around $2.45 by the pound at restaurants featured in the price index.
Despite the marginal change to the averages, prices were unchanged for most sellers. The low for boiled is still $2.39 per pound, according to the tracker. Live crawfish are going for as low as $1.75, the same as last week.
You can check out the full results of the Crawfish Price Index by clicking here.
