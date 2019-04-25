Crawfish Tracker: Prices take another small dive after Easter

BATON ROUGE - We've finally reached the big, meaty abdomen of crawfish season.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area is $4.48 for our first post-Easter check-in. Fetching live crawdads will cost you about $2.72 on average at most of the favorite stops in the area.

While we've still yet to reach the same low prices we had last year, you should be able to grab a pound for as little as $3.99 boiled or $2 live (with sizes varying, obviously).

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index