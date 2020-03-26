87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crawfish Tracker: Prices stay low for another week

Thursday, March 26 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices have stayed low since last week, making it just a little easier to stay cozy while you hunker down inside your home.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawdads is about $3.85 per pound in the capital area. Live crawfish will cost about $2.52 per pound on average. 

It's another small dip after prices took a plunge overall last week.

The low for boiled crawfish is around $2.50 per pound, and several locations are selling them live for less than $2 per pound.

You can check out the results of the Crawfish Price Index here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

Remember to stay inside and stay safe!

