Crawfish Tracker: Prices stay low for another week
BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices have stayed low since last week, making it just a little easier to stay cozy while you hunker down inside your home.
According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawdads is about $3.85 per pound in the capital area. Live crawfish will cost about $2.52 per pound on average.
It's another small dip after prices took a plunge overall last week.
The low for boiled crawfish is around $2.50 per pound, and several locations are selling them live for less than $2 per pound.
You can check out the results of the Crawfish Price Index here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
Remember to stay inside and stay safe!
