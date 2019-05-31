Crawfish Tracker: Prices stall in late May

BATON ROUGE - As the opening of the Morganza Spillway puts some crawfish farmers on edge, the continuous price drop we've seen for the past month has hit a wall.

WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index has the average price for boiled crawfish sitting at $3.72, effectively the same as last week. Last Friday marked a low for the season and the fifth straight week that prices trended significantly downward.

Whether it's concern over how opening the Morganza Spillway might impact crawfish hauls or vendors simply don't see a need to drop prices further, the costs of boiled and live crawfish remain largely unchanged from last week.

You can still get a pound boiled for as low as $2.39, and it may not be a bad idea to capitalize on these prices while you still can.

Check out the full price index by clicking here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index