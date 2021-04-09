80°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices slipping after Easter

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices took a much-needed dip in the capital area this week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish at top spots around the Baton Rouge area is $4.79 per pound. Live crawdads are going for around $3.41 on average. 

The low for boiled crawfish at polled restaurants was $3.99. Live crawfish were going for as low as $2.50 per pound. 

It's a solid drop from last week's average for boiled, which was over $5 per pound. That said, this season is still looking a tad pricey compared to 2020

