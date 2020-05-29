Crawfish Tracker: Prices in a pinch to end the season

BATON ROUGE - It's time for our final check-up on the capital area crawfish market this season, and it's far from an ideal note to go out on.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average price of crawdads in the capital area went up for the fourth straight week. The average price for boiled went up slightly to $3.87 per pound, while the average cost for live is sitting at $2.69 per pound.

The local low for boiled also went up this week to $2.89 per pound. The lowest cost for live crawfish by the pound is around $2.25.

Stay safe, and be sure to check back in next year for more updates on the crawfish economy. You can check out the results from this week's price index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index