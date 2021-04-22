61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Prices hold steady for another week

2 hours 3 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, April 22 2021 Apr 22, 2021 April 22, 2021 6:20 PM April 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - There was a small drop in crawfish prices around the capital area this week, keeping things relatively cheap for the time being. 

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish was down to about $4.11 per pound this week. The average cost for live was down to $2.77 at restaurants polled for the price tracker. 

The cheapest boiled crawfish on the index were $3.29 per pound, and live are going for as low as $1.99.

Trending News

You can check out the full price index by clicking here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days