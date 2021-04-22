61°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices hold steady for another week
BATON ROUGE - There was a small drop in crawfish prices around the capital area this week, keeping things relatively cheap for the time being.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish was down to about $4.11 per pound this week. The average cost for live was down to $2.77 at restaurants polled for the price tracker.
The cheapest boiled crawfish on the index were $3.29 per pound, and live are going for as low as $1.99.
