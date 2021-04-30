79°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices hit new low for 2021 season
BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices are finally starting to catch up with the pace set last year, with several local sellers hitting their lowest prices of the season so far.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish was down to $3.76 per pound in the Baton Rouge area. The price for live dropped to $2.40 on average.
Prices hit some new low at restaurants polled for the tracker, with boiled crawfish going for as little as $2.39 by the pound and live dipping as low as $1.75.
It's the first sign that the 2021 season, which has been fairly pricey so far, is actually catching up with the market we saw around the same time last year.
You can check out the full Crawfish Price Index by clicking here.
