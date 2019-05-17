Crawfish Tracker: Prices going lower and lower

BATON ROUGE - With only a couple of weeks left in May, crawfish prices seem to be hitting new lows week after week.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, this week's average price for boiled crawfish is sitting at $3.86 per pound. Live crawfish are sitting even cheaper at roughly $2.52 per pound on average.

It's the fourth consecutive week prices have taken a dip in the wake of Easter.

You can grab a pound of boiled crawdads for as low as $2.69, depending on where you go.

You can compare more local prices by checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index