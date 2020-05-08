66°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices go up heading into Mother's Day weekend
BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices had a slight uptick this week as stores gear up for what is sure to be a busy, and somewhat unusual, Mother's Day weekend.
According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawdads is sitting at $3.63 per pound, a small increase from last week's average. The average for live also went up to about $2.49 by the pound.
While some restaurants are charging a little more this week, the low for boiled is still around $2.49 in the Baton Rouge area with the current low for live at $1.99.
You can check out the full results from the Crawfish Price Index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
