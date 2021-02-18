Crawfish Tracker: Prices go down slightly this week in sync with temperatures across capital area

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices are lower than last week but after these extreme weather conditions, costs are expected to rise with supply on the decline.

The average cost of boiled crawfish in the capital area is around $6.07 per pound on average. Live crawfish will cost you around $3.74 per pound on average, according to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index.

This is a slight price drop from last week with boiled crawfish going for about $6.10 on average.

Of the ten restaurants polled this week, Capital City Crawfish had the cheapest prices for boiled crawfish at $4.75 per pound and live crawfish at $3.75 per pound.

For WBRZ's full Crawfish Price Index, click here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index