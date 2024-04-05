82°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices drop again, but barely

1 hour 49 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, April 05 2024 Apr 5, 2024 April 05, 2024 12:49 PM April 05, 2024 in Top Story
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE — It's another week into crawfish season, and while we're not seeing as drastic of drops as we saw earlier in the season, the prices appear to be keeping a steady decline. 

This week's average is down from Easter weekend, which saw a slight increase from the weekend before. Last week we saw and average of $7.56 per pound, but this week we're dropping a bit to $7.20. 

Now that Easter is out of the way and we've crossed the hill of the season, we can only hope that prices will continue to drop as they have been. 

For the full index, visit WBRZ's Crawfish Tracker here

