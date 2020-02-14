41°
Crawfish Tracker: Prices already looking better
BATON ROUGE - It's about that time of year when prices start to drop and an afternoon crawfish boil becomes a more reasonable proposition.
WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index has the average price of boiled crawfish at $5.07 a pound in the Baton Rouge area. Live mudbugs will cost you about $3.59 per pound on average. It's a roughly 20-cent drop all around for crawfish in the area compared to last week.
Some locations are going as low as $4 by the pound if you plan on buying boiled. The low prices for live crawfish are dipping as far as $3 per pound, based on the popular store selection for our area.
You can check the full results for this week's crawfish index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index/
