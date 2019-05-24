90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Lowest prices of the year

32 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 May 24, 2019 2:39 PM May 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - We're nearing the end of our little foray into the crawfish market. And with only one week left in this yearly tradition(if you wanna call it that), things are looking pretty fine for a boil.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, this week's average price for boiled crawfish is simmering around $3.73 per pound. Live crawfish will cost you even less at roughly $2.42 per pound on average.

While we STILL have yet to hit the same lows we reached last year, this is still the best prices have looked in 2019. Depending on your go-to spot for crawdads, you can find them boiled for as low as $2.39 a pound.

You can compare more local prices by checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days