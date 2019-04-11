76°
Latest Weather Blog
Crawfish Tracker: It's beginning to look a lot like Easter
BATON ROUGE - We're inching closer and closer to the promised land of post-Easter crawfish prices.
Thursday boasts the lowest prices we've seen all season, with some restaurants finally dipping back below the $4 mark.
According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish in the capital area is stewing at a comfortable $4.82 per pound. You can get them boiled for as low as $3.49 at some of the more popular spots in the capital area.
Check back next week to see where we stand going into Easter Sunday.
Compare more local prices by checking the full price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fallen heroes remembered in 1945 kamikaze attacks on USS Kidd
-
Charred gas can led investigators to suspect in string of church burnings
-
Years of waiting over, woman's driveway issues fixed
-
Did "black metal" music play role in string of church burnings?
-
Report: 21-year-old man in custody after string of church fires in St....