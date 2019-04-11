Crawfish Tracker: It's beginning to look a lot like Easter

BATON ROUGE - We're inching closer and closer to the promised land of post-Easter crawfish prices.

Thursday boasts the lowest prices we've seen all season, with some restaurants finally dipping back below the $4 mark.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawfish in the capital area is stewing at a comfortable $4.82 per pound. You can get them boiled for as low as $3.49 at some of the more popular spots in the capital area.

Check back next week to see where we stand going into Easter Sunday.

Compare more local prices by checking the full price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index