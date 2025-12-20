37°
Crawfish Tracker: Get in while the gettin's good

7 years 9 months 1 week ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 March 08, 2018 1:18 PM March 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices continued to drop this week, with most sellers boasting their lowest prices of the season thus far. 

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price of boiled crawfish in the capital area has fallen to about $4.32 as of Thursday. Many of the popular mudbug vendors are selling the crustaceans for anywhere from $3 to $4 per pound.

The average price has dropped considerably in the past few weeks, mostly due to warm weather finally returning to the area. We'll be watching to see if these lower prices hold, as temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the next week.

You can compare local restaurants for the best prices on boiled crawfish by regularly checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

