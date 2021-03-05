58°
Crawfish Tracker: Capital area sees first solid price drop of the season
BATON ROUGE - The cost of crawfish took a much-needed dip in the area this week, with some sellers lowering prices by as much as a full dollar per pound.
According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost at popular restaurants in the capital region dropped to $5.45 per pound, more than a half-dollar cheaper than last week. The average price for live crawdads also saw a significant drop, down to $4.32.
The cheapest price for boiled crawfish, at sellers polled by WBRZ, was $4.99 per pound. Live were going for as low $3.50 by the pound.
