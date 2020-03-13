Crawfish Tracker: At least we have mudbugs

BATON ROUGE - Well, that escalated quickly. With events being canceled across the Baton Rouge area, and nationwide for that matter, we can find solace in the fact that boiled crawfish are still here to comfort us.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the price of boiled crawfish took another small dip this week. In the Baton Rouge area, the average price for boiled crawdads fell to roughly $4.84 per pound. The average cost for live is around $3.29.

The low for boiled at the most popular Baton Rouge locations is still $3.89, while the low for live is around $2.75.

You can check out the full results of this week's crawfish index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index