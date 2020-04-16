74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Another small price drop after Easter

1 hour 51 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 April 16, 2020 2:13 PM April 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - While things are still far from normal for Louisianans, the outlook for crawfish is looking better and better each week.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawdads in the capital region is sitting at $3.59 per pound. It's another small but appreciated drop from last week's average. The average cost for boiled also took a slight dip to around $2.37 per pound.

The low for boiled remains pretty much unchanged at $2.49, but multiple restaurants are offering live crawfish for as low as $1.99 per pound.

You can check out the full results of the price index by clicking here: https://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

Stay inside, and stay safe y'all!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days