Crawfish Season extended at Indian Bayou
HENDERSON LAKE - In response to higher than normal water levels in the area, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announced Wednesday that it has extended the crawfish season for one month within the Indian Bayou area.
This moves the season end date to August 31.
Officials say anglers must have a Special Use Permit to catch crawfish on Indian Bayou.
The necessary permits are issued at the Corps Port Barre office at 112 Speck Lane, Port Barre, La., 70577.
Officials say interested individuals can call 337-585-0853 for more information.
