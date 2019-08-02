87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crashes caused traffic delays on I-12 in Livingston Parish

3 hours 16 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 August 02, 2019 9:39 AM August 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Multiple crashes were reported on I-12 West in Livingston Parish Friday.

Before 9:30 a.m. troopers with Louisiana State Police were called to a four vehicle crash between Albany and Holden.

Another crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler was also reported. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded. 

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported.

WBRZ has reached out for more information.  

