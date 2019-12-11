Crashed 18-wheeler blocking part of I-110 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a semi truck on interstate I-110 Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on I-110 North near North Street exit. Two lanes are currently blocked at the scene, with traffic being allowed to pass in the right lane.

There is no word on injuries at this time.