Crash with injuries stalls traffic on I-12 West, near Essen

Photo: DOTD

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to a crash with injuries on I-12 West near the Essen Lane exit.

The wreck occurred shortly before 8 a.m., on I-12 West before the I-10/I-12 split and as of 8 a.m. two right lanes are blocked, causing a severe traffic jam in the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturn crash blocking two lanes on I-12 W near 10/12 split. Delay to Airline Hwy. pic.twitter.com/7bc3wp3YIQ — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) May 12, 2020

Footage from DOTD traffic cameras reveal that at least one vehicle overturned during the crash, and as of 8 a.m., police, firefighters and other first responders are on the scene.

Officials say those involved in the crash sustained injuries, but the number of wounded individuals and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.