Crash with injuries shuts down Highway 444 in Livingston Parish

4 hours 1 minute 15 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2026 Mar 10, 2026 March 10, 2026 3:52 PM March 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they are working a crash with injuries on Louisiana Highway 444 east of Louis Martin Drive.

Officials said there is complete and total road blockage with Louisiana State Police on scene. AirMed was called to the scene.

Louisiana State Police said it was a single-vehicle crash after a vehicle crashed into a tree. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

