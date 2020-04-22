79°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash briefly shuts down part of Hooper Road Wednesday; two hurt
CENTRAL - A single vehicle accident briefly shut down Hooper Road Wednesday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Hooper Road between Lovett and Joor Road. Authorities say one car rolled over, down a hill. Crews used struts to stabilize the vehicle and extrication tools to free the passengers.
An Air Med helicopter and an ambulance transported two people to the hospital. Their injuries are non-life threatening.
Hooper Road is now open.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating overnight break-in at Knock Knock Children's Museum
-
Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses federal stimulus plans on WBRZ Wednesday
-
April 22 train collides with 18-wheeler in Livingston parish
-
April 22 shooting on North Foster Drive leaves one person critically injured
-
Business owner finds creative way to stay afloat despite pandemic