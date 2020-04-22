80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash shuts down part of Hooper Road Wednesday

Wednesday, April 22 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Authorities are responding to reports of a serious crash in East Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Hooper Road between Lovett and Joor Road. No details about possible injuries have been released at this time, but AirMed was reportedly called to the scene.

The roadway is currently closed at the site of the crash.

This is a developing story.

