Crash sends 18-wheeler over Basin Bridge, driver critical
IBERVILLE PARISH - Officials are responding to a crash involving an 18-wheeler that went off the Basin Bridge.
Louisiana State Police says an 18-wheeler and another vehicle crashed, sending the 18-wheeler over the railing at the Whiskey Bay exit. The driver of the big rig was transported by Air Med to a local hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The crash is under investigation.
