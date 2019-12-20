42°
Crash sends 18-wheeler off Basin Bridge, driver critical
IBERVILLE- Officials are responding to a crash involving an 18-wheeler that went off the Basin Bridge.
Louisiana State Police say an 18-wheeler and another vehicle crashed, sending the 18-wheeler over the railing at the Whiskey Bay exit. The driver of the big rig was transported by Air Med to a local hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries.
The crash is under investigation.