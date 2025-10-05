81°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash results in death in East Feliciana
East Feliciana - A single vehicle crash resulted in one death on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a crash around 11 p.m. that led to the death of Sentoria Roundtree, 35, of St. Francisville after the vehicle went into a ditch and struck a culvert.
Roundtree was not wearing a seatbelt, resulting in fatal injuries upon impact, according to a report released by state police.
Trending News
The crash is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRG Survivor Series: A Story of Early Detection, Resilience, and Canine Companionship
-
Catholic falls in non-district finale to Ridgeland Academy
-
Dutchtown beats St. Amant in district matchup
-
Helix Schools in Baton Rouge join Verizon program to get iPads for...
-
Denham Springs voters consider renewing PARDS property tax