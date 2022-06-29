75°
Crash, possible fuel leak closes I-10 near LA 415
PORT ALLEN - A crash has shut down a portion of I-10 East Thursday night.
Authorities a crash and a reported fuel leak prompted the closure of the interstate near LA 415 around 7:30 p.m.
There is currently no word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
