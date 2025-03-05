64°
Crash outside south gates of LSU campus blocks traffic along Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A car was overturned at the corner of Highland Road and West Parker Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened just outside the south gates of LSU's campus around 12:45 p.m.
No reports about injuries have been made available. Traffic is stopped in the area.
WBRZ is looking for more information.
