Crash on US 190 leaves one person dead

COVINGTON - Troopers responded to a crash on US 90 that claimed the life of an Abita Springs man Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. troopers arrived on scene to a crash involving a motorcycle and truck on US 190 at Harrison Ave. in St. Tammany Parish.

The incident claimed the life of 51-year-old Craig L. Williams.

According to authorities, Williams’ was traveling east on US 190 on his motorcycle when he struck a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 41-year-old Travis S. Brown of Covington, who was also travelling the same direction.

Williams was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased succumbing to his injuries. Brown did not receive any injuries.

No alcohol was detected from the samples Brown gave to officials. Blood samples were collected from both Williams and Brown. Brown was issued a citation for not having his driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing.