Crash on South Choctaw Drive leaves on dead

BATON ROUGE -Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday around 5:50pm in the 8900 block of South Choctaw Drive. The crash involved a 2001 Ford F-250 and a 2003 Dodge Durango.

The at-scene investigation revealed that the Dodge was traveling south on Oak Villa Boulevard, attempting to make a left turn onto South Choctaw Drive, when it was struck by the Ford that was traveling west on South Choctaw Drive.

The driver of the Dodge 49 year old, Kerrone Williams, of 12365 Cate Drive died at the scene. The 5-year-old female passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-250, 65-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This investigation remains ongoing.