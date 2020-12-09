Crash on Mississippi River Bridge causes severe delays

BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning crash on the Mississippi River Bridge has caused significant delays.

Officials say the crash occurred around 7 a.m. on I-10 E at the top of the bridge, before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 and has resulted in five miles of delays.

Drivers may want to avoid this area, if possible.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion has reached five miles! — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 9, 2020

CORRECTION: There is congestion on I-10 East from LA 415 (Lobdell) to the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident on the Mississippi River Bridge. Use caution. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 9, 2020

