Crash on Mississippi River Bridge backs up traffic to I-10/I-12 merge
BATON ROUGE - A crash near the top of the Mississippi River Bridge has backed up traffic down Interstate 10, all the way to the I-10/I-12 merge.
According to DOTD, the two right lanes on the westbound side of the bridge are closed.
No information about the crash has been released.
