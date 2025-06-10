72°
Crash on Mississippi River Bridge backs up traffic to I-10/I-12 merge

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - A crash near the top of the Mississippi River Bridge has backed up traffic down Interstate 10, all the way to the I-10/I-12 merge. 

According to DOTD, the two right lanes on the westbound side of the bridge are closed.

No information about the crash has been released. 

