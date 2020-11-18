Crash on I-12 W near Sherwood causes lane closure, severe congestion

BATON ROUGE - A crash on I-12 West near the Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit resulted in the closure of one lane and severe traffic congestion early Wednesday morning.

Officials say, as of 7:30 a.m., an accident currently has the left lane blocked on I-12 WB at Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4.

This incident was followed by a crash near the Millerville exit, which apparently involved several vehicles.

At this time, there is no word on whether or not either of the traffic incidents resulted in any injuries.

Congestion in this area of I-12 West remains severe and motorists who typically utilize this route may want to reduce their drive time by using an alternative path via surface streets.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.