39°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash on I-12 W at O'Neal cleared, lanes reopened
BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 11) morning, a crash on I-12 West near the O'Neal lane exit resulted in lane blockage and severe congestion, according to WBRZ's traffic reporting program, Total Traffic
Authorities say the crash, which was reported around 7:30 a.m., involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.
The crash site was cleared as of 9 a.m.
BAD CRASH: All lanes blocked on I-12 W at O'Neal. Take Florida. pic.twitter.com/bx0kMXTqT3— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 11, 2021
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU urging students to undergo COVID testing as classes begin
-
House fire breaks out on Tennessee Street in Old South Baton Rouge
-
Council on Aging to offer vaccinations to senior citizens
-
Amid talk of impeachment, La Congressional leaders back President Trump
-
As snow falls in Texas, cold temps also grip south Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
-
Scotlandville routs EA in matchup of 5A titans
-
Southern women get first win of the year against Prairie View A&M