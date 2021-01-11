Crash on I-12 W at O'Neal cleared, lanes reopened

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Jan. 11) morning, a crash on I-12 West near the O'Neal lane exit resulted in lane blockage and severe congestion, according to WBRZ's traffic reporting program, Total Traffic

Authorities say the crash, which was reported around 7:30 a.m., involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.

The crash site was cleared as of 9 a.m.

BAD CRASH: All lanes blocked on I-12 W at O'Neal. Take Florida. pic.twitter.com/bx0kMXTqT3 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 11, 2021

