Fleeing suspect crashes during pursuit down I-12 Tuesday

45 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, September 06 2022 Sep 6, 2022 September 06, 2022 4:35 PM September 06, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON  - A suspect fleeing authorities in Livingston Parish wrecked during an afternoon pursuit westbound on I-12 Tuesday.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office said it was asked to help find and arrest a suspect and the person they were after attempted to get away.  While fleeing from law enforcement, the suspect drove onto I-12 West and crashed into someone on the interstate between Holden and Livingston.

The crash caused a seven-mile traffic jam.

There were no reports of any major injuries.

Officers said they seized drugs at the scene.

