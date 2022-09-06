Fleeing suspect crashes during pursuit down I-12 Tuesday

LIVINGSTON - A suspect fleeing authorities in Livingston Parish wrecked during an afternoon pursuit westbound on I-12 Tuesday.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office said it was asked to help find and arrest a suspect and the person they were after attempted to get away. While fleeing from law enforcement, the suspect drove onto I-12 West and crashed into someone on the interstate between Holden and Livingston.

The crash caused a seven-mile traffic jam.

There were no reports of any major injuries.

Officers said they seized drugs at the scene.