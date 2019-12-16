78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash on I-110 leaves one dead, another in critical condition

7 hours 51 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2019 Dec 16, 2019 December 16, 2019 7:58 AM December 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – Officials say an early morning accident has claimed one person's life and left another in critical condition.  

The crash occurred just prior to 7:30 a.m. Monday, at I-110 southbound near the Airline exit. 

Baton Rouge Police say the incident was a single vehicle crash that resulted from a driver careening off the road while attempting to exit south at Airline. The driver ended up in a ditch, where the vehicle was stuck for nearly an hour.

Police have not released the name of the deceased person, and specific details related to the survivor's injuries also have yet to be released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days