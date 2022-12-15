55°
Crash on I-10 west slows morning commute with two-lane shutdown
BATON ROUGE - A crash on I-10 west at Siegen Lane bogged down the morning commute into the city Thursday morning.
The crash left two of the left lanes blocked on I-10 west before Siegen Lane.
As of 9:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened. Delays from the crash reached past Highland Road at peak congestion.
