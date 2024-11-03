83°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash on I-10 West in Baton Rouge involving 5 vehicles leaves 5 people injured
BATON ROUGE — Five people were injured and brought to the hospital after a crash involving five vehicles Sunday morning.
The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on I-10 West near College Drive.
Officials say all five victims are stable.
Trending News
As of 10:20 a.m. all lanes on I-10 West are open.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested twice for violent sexual assault in two parishes indicted on...
-
BRPD police chief speaks on talks of merger between BRPD and EBRSO
-
Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun...
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors