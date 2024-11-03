84°
Crash on I-10 West in Baton Rouge involving 5 vehicles leaves 5 people injured

Sunday, November 03 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — Five people were injured and brought to the hospital after a crash involving five vehicles Sunday morning. 

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on I-10 West near College Drive. 

Officials say all five victims are stable. 

As of 10:20 a.m. all lanes on I-10 West are open.

