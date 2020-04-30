Crash on I-10 West at Ramah temporarily closes entrance ramp

IBERVILLE PARISH - On Thursday morning a crash on the I-10 West near Ramah caused traffic delays and temporarily blocked the interstate entrance as officials attempted to recover a vehicle.

The entrance ramp from LA 3000 (Ramah) to I-10 West is blocked due to vehicle recovery operations — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 30, 2020

The recovery operation was fairly brief, occurring from shortly after 6 a.m. until about 6:30 a.m.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.

Officials say the entrance ramp from LA 3000 (Ramah) to I-10 West is now open and congestion in the area is minimal.