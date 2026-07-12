89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash on I-10 eastbound leaves two left lanes blocked near Washington Street

6 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2026 Jul 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 8:29 AM July 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A crash left the two left lanes on I-10 eastbound near Washington Street blocked on Sunday morning. 

Currently, only the right lane is open to traffic. 

Trending News

Drivers traveling in the area should use caution and expect delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days