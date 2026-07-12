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Crash on I-10 eastbound leaves two left lanes blocked near Washington Street
BATON ROUGE — A crash left the two left lanes on I-10 eastbound near Washington Street blocked on Sunday morning.
Currently, only the right lane is open to traffic.
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Drivers traveling in the area should use caution and expect delays.
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