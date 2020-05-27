72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash on I-10 at Siegen Lane leaves 3 injured

4 hours 31 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2020 May 27, 2020 May 27, 2020 7:22 PM May 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a major crash on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Wednesday evening.

The crash was first reported around 6:45 p.m. on I-10 eastbound at Siegen Lane. 

Authorities say at least three people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition.

All lanes and the on-ramp at Siegen are open again.

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days