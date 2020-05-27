Crash on I-10 at Siegen Lane leaves 3 injured

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a major crash on I-10 in East Baton Rouge Wednesday evening.

The crash was first reported around 6:45 p.m. on I-10 eastbound at Siegen Lane.

Authorities say at least three people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition.

All lanes and the on-ramp at Siegen are open again.

This is a developing story.