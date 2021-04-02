66°
Crash near Jefferson Hwy. and Bluebonnet Blvd. causes traffic congestion
BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard Friday afternoon.
Baton Rouge EMS and the St. George Fire Department responded to what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.
The crash caused congestion in both directions on Jefferson Highway.
According to EMS, there were minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.
