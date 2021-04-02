62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash near Jefferson Hwy. and Bluebonnet Blvd. causes traffic congestion

Friday, April 02 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Baton Rouge EMS and the St. George Fire Department are responded to what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The crash is caused congestion in both directions on Jefferson Highway.

According to EMS, there were minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.  

